BottleRock Presents: Matt Nathanson headlines a benefit in Napa for Alaina's Voice Foundation

BottleRock Presents announces a special performance by multi-platinum musical artist Matt Nathanson to benefit Alaina’s Voice Foundation and local mental health support services in the Napa Valley.

The special “One Valley, One Heart” concert is on Sunday, Aug.15 on the Oxbow River Stage in downtown Napa. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the show at 6 p.m.

Alaina Housley was a victim in the mass shooting on Nov. 7, 2018 at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California. She lived a full but short life in Napa before heading to Pepperdine University in the fall of 2018 where she was a freshmen regent scholar at Pepperdine and a member of the Mock Trial Team.

"Our community wrapped their arms around us with their love and support through our heartbreak," said Hannah and Arik Housley, Alaina’s parents. “With the Alaina’s Voice Foundation, we hope to give that love back.”

“We are honored to continue to present top quality music to benefit Alaina’s Voice,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Presents. “Hannah and Arik Housley and family are dear friends of all of us at BottleRock, and we’re happy to support their efforts on behalf of Alaina’s Voice and the work they are doing in the community.”