BottleRock producers to advance money to Napa Valley Expo during pandemic

Directors of the Napa Valley Expo’s largest spectator attraction will extend a helping hand to a fairground authority stripped nearly bare of moneymaking events by the coronavirus pandemic.

Board members of the state-operated Expo on Tuesday morning accepted an earlier-than-scheduled $199,679 payment from Latitude 38 Entertainment, which produces the BottleRock music festival that draws about 120,000 people annually.

The date of the advance payment, part of a decade-long agreement that provides the fair authority more than $800,000 a year, is to be decided later after talks between the Expo and Latitude 38, according to board president John Dunbar.

The advance would buy time for the fair authority as it awaits a wider rollout of vaccines that would allow the safe staging of mass gatherings, including a Town & Country Fair scheduled for July 7-11 and BottleRock two months later. Revenues at the Expo and other California fairgrounds have shriveled in the 11 months since the spread of COVID-19 triggered stay-at-home orders that shut down virtually all mass gatherings.