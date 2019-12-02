The BottleRock Music Festival announced that a limited number of holiday pre-sale passes for next May's festival will be available Wednesday, Dec. 11, with Napa County residents able to buy them a day earlier on the 10th.
The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival takes place May 22-24 at Napa Valley Expo.
Pre-sale passes are limited and will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. while supplies last. Napa County residents can participate in an early pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. To be eligible for the Napa resident early pre-sale, each purchaser’s shipping address will require a Napa County ZIP code.
Passes will be available at BottleRockNapaValley.com.
A three-day general admission pre-sale pass is $349. A single-day general admission pre-sale pass is $149.
A three-day VIP pre-sale pass is $799, while a single-day VIP pre-sale pass is $359. A three-day skydeck pre-sale pass is $1,599.
There are also special Marriott Bonvoy + American Express VIP viewing suite Pre-Sale Passes: $1,599 for three-day, $599 for one-day.
Three-day platinum pre-sale passes are $4,350.