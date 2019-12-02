{{featured_button_text}}
BottleRock 2018

Crowds gathered as close as they could to the front of the JaM Cellars Stage during Billy Idol's performance in May 2018.

 Register file photo

The BottleRock Music Festival announced that a limited number of holiday pre-sale passes for next May's festival will be available Wednesday, Dec. 11, with Napa County residents able to buy them a day earlier on the 10th.

The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival takes place May 22-24 at Napa Valley Expo.

Pre-sale passes are limited and will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. while supplies last. Napa County residents can participate in an early pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. To be eligible for the Napa resident early pre-sale, each purchaser’s shipping address will require a Napa County ZIP code. 

Passes will be available at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

A three-day general admission pre-sale pass is $349. A single-day general admission pre-sale pass is $149.

A three-day VIP pre-sale pass is $799, while a single-day VIP pre-sale pass is $359. A three-day skydeck pre-sale pass is $1,599.

There are also special Marriott Bonvoy + American Express VIP viewing suite Pre-Sale Passes: $1,599 for three-day, $599 for one-day.

Three-day platinum pre-sale passes are $4,350.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
0
0
0