BottleRock’s silent disco is Napa music festival’s silent way to jam

The pandemic-delayed return of the BottleRock music festival to Napa on Friday marked another comeback – of a quiet, but still tuneful, oasis in a sea of high-volume bands.
While rock music’s luminaries took the stages before tens of thousands at the Napa Valley Expo, other fans gravitated instead to a rubberized dance floor next to Chardonnay Hall and a table staffed by three disc jockeys. Men and women swiveled and toe-tapped to their choice of three soundtracks, inaudible to passers-by but channeled through dozens of wireless headsets.
This is BottleRock’s silent disco, a venue where music fans share hip-hop, classic rock and other tunes while dancing and cheering in unison – without a note leaking out into the air. And for spectators like Corrynn DeFrancesco of San Rafael, it was a welcome return to enjoying live music.
“Silent disco is one of my favorite spots at the festival,” she said after emerging from the dance floor. “It’s a nice rest between sets, a nice recharge station. I get to relax, quote-unquote, and there’s great DJs,” she added with a laugh.
Introduced to the U.S. in the mid-2000s, headphone-based dance floors have become an increasingly common attraction at music festivals including BottleRock, which introduced its own version in 2015.
Working this year’s silent disco in Napa is the disc jockey known as Motion Potion professionally and Robbie Kowal when off duty. His introduction to the phenomenon was America’s as well – the 2005 Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee, where a festival organizer had seen silent discos staged in the Netherlands.
Linking DJs and audiences by headphone provides a deep immersion in the music with none of the distractions possible around live stages, said Motion Potion, whose San Francisco-based company HUSH Concerts has staged about 1,000 silent discos over a decade and a half.
“People who have their headphones on think of nothing else,” he said. “You don’t get that in a concert setting anymore; you don’t get that in a club setting anymore. Typically, all you’re hearing is talking, people on their phones and whatnot. (At the silent disco), all you’re hearing is exactly what your DJ wants to play for you.”
Visitors at the silent disco also can enjoy completely different soundtracks even when dancing mere feet or inches apart, with a choice of three soundtracks at BottleRock, and up to a dozen at larger venues. This weekend in Napa, the menu will include channels featuring DJ music, hip-hop and a comedy channel “for people to chill out to,” according to Motion Potion.
“If you don’t like what the DJ is playing, you’ve got the other guy or the other guy,” he said.
Despite being deprived of concerts and festivals during more than a year of stay-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, Motion Potion emphasized his thankfulness for his health more than the return of livelihoods for himself and others in the music industry.
“It’s wonderful seeing people congregating and being happy,” he said. “There was never a moment when I was saying 'Oh God, poor us; we’re not doing shows.' We had DJs who played on the stage who passed away due to COVID."
Earlier, another first-day BottleRock spectator headed for the silent disco during her first taste of the Napa festival. “This was my first silent disco, and this was so fun,” said Stephanie Beretta, who came from the East Bay to attend with a friend.
Beretta had bought her ticket mainly to see Stevie Nicks’ scheduled Friday night set at BottleRock’s main stage, only for the longtime Fleetwood Mac star to withdraw due to concerns about an increasing COVID-19 infection rate in the U.S. Her replacement, Chris Stapleton, pulled out Friday with what he described on Twitter as a non-COVID illness, forcing the festival to turn to The Highwomen as their prime-time attraction.
Still, Beretta took the last-minute swaps in stride. “Friday is kind of screwed up," she said, “but we’re so happy to be here.”
