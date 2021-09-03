BottleRock’s silent disco is Napa music festival’s silent way to jam

Linking DJs and audiences by headphone provides a deep immersion in the music with none of the distractions possible around live stages, said Motion Potion, whose San Francisco-based company HUSH Concerts has staged about 1,000 silent discos over a decade and a half.

“People who have their headphones on think of nothing else,” he said. “You don’t get that in a concert setting anymore; you don’t get that in a club setting anymore. Typically, all you’re hearing is talking, people on their phones and whatnot. (At the silent disco), all you’re hearing is exactly what your DJ wants to play for you.”

Visitors at the silent disco also can enjoy completely different soundtracks even when dancing mere feet or inches apart, with a choice of three soundtracks at BottleRock, and up to a dozen at larger venues. This weekend in Napa, the menu will include channels featuring DJ music, hip-hop and a comedy channel “for people to chill out to,” according to Motion Potion.

“If you don’t like what the DJ is playing, you’ve got the other guy or the other guy,” he said.