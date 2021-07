BottleRock Napa Valley will host an informative neighborhood meeting at Riesling Hall at the Napa Expo on Monday, July 26 at 6 p.m.

Festival organizers will provide details on the 2021 festival, discuss festival activities that affect the community including street closures and street parking, and answer questions.

For more information on the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.