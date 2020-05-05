Boy killed in American Canyon motorcycle crash identified

The motorcyclist who died in a wreck in American Canyon was a 17-year-old boy from Vallejo, the Napa County Sheriff's Office has announced.
The rider was first reported to be 15 years old, but this was amended by American Canyon police on Tuesday.
Ivan Joaquin Ledesma was riding the motorbike that broadsided a car at the intersection of Flosden Road and Via Bellagio at 9:22 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford. Ledesma was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just over an hour later.
The case remains under investigation, but American Canyon Police said in a statement Monday that Ledesma was riding south on Flosden Road when his motorbike struck an Acura Integra on its right side as the driver was turning left from northbound Flosden. The driver of the Acura, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured.
Alcohol or drug use are not suspected factors in the crash, police said.
The motorcycle was registered to the rider and his father, American Canyon Police reported.
The crash shut down Flosden Road for more than five hours until it reopened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday.
