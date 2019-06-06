Three people including a 10-year-old boy were shot Wednesday evening at Santa Rosa's Jacobs Park, police said.
Dispatchers received multiple calls at 7:35 p.m. from people reporting more than one shooting victim near Link Lane and West Ninth Street.
The park is also near Abraham Lincoln Elementary School.
The other two victims are men. One man, 20, is suffering from life-threatening injuries. The other man is 40 years old.
The boy and the 40-year-old man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The boy had just finished playing a soccer game and the 40-year-old man was a coach, police said.
All the victims were taken to a hospital.
Police said multiple soccer games were going on at the park and hundreds of people were there. But police spokesperson Jeneane Kucker said the shooting happened on the edge of the park and police believe it was a targeted event.
Police said witnesses told them that a gang-related argument took place before a man got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire on the victims.
Witnessed told officers that more than one person was in the SUV and the suspects drove away south on Link Lane.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Police Department's gang crimes team at (707) 543-3670.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the shooting.