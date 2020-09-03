Boys and Girls Clubs 'open' for school

“It’s a critical part to maintaining those cohorts,” he said. After it was announced in August, the program quickly filled to capacity. Priority was given to homeless, foster youth, and children of essential workers. Because the all-day program means increased hours of operation and a reduced student-to-staff ratio, initial enrollment had to be limited.

The cost was $300 but scholarships were available. Students are welcomed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Every child is required to participate in a health screening and temperature check before entering the club. Temperatures are also checked periodically throughout the day, Bouillerce said.

At Napa’s Boys & Girls Club campus on Pueblo Avenue, Daredy Rojas, a tenth grader at Vintage High School, said she was happy to be able to do her online studies at the club.

“It’s good to have someone here if you need help with homework and it’s super quiet” in her study zone, she said. “Everyone has their own little area.”

Rojas said being at the Club is better than trying to do school work at home. “I have younger siblings and it’s hard to focus when your siblings are running around,” she said. At the Club, “you have your peers here and everyone is focusing on school.”