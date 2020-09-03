Boys and Girls Clubs 'open' for school

Not every student is able participate in distance learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some parents simply can’t stay at home during the day to oversee such learning.
So what happens to those students? Are they out of luck?
For two groups of Napa Valley kids, the answer is no.
In an effort to serve families “when they need us the most,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley and the Napa County Office of Education have partnered to offer all-day care for school-aged youth at its clubhouses in Napa and American Canyon, announced the nonprofit.
“Whatever we can do to remain relevant to the community, we’re willing to do,” said Greg Bouillerce, the new executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.
On Tuesday, a team of staffers and educators launched “a safe and engaging program” meant to support students “through the robust distant learning model.”
The all-day program will continue until students' eventual return to campuses in person.
Bouillerce said that normally the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley serves 1,400 kids a day at six school sites and two clubhouses.
With this COVID-19 program, so far, the two clubs can serve 120 students — 60 at each main campus. The kids are then divided into learning pods of about 10 children each. The groups do not mix and are assigned their own bathrooms, work areas and entrance/exit.
“It’s a critical part to maintaining those cohorts,” he said. After it was announced in August, the program quickly filled to capacity. Priority was given to homeless, foster youth, and children of essential workers. Because the all-day program means increased hours of operation and a reduced student-to-staff ratio, initial enrollment had to be limited.
The cost was $300 but scholarships were available. Students are welcomed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Every child is required to participate in a health screening and temperature check before entering the club. Temperatures are also checked periodically throughout the day, Bouillerce said.
At Napa’s Boys & Girls Club campus on Pueblo Avenue, Daredy Rojas, a tenth grader at Vintage High School, said she was happy to be able to do her online studies at the club.
“It’s good to have someone here if you need help with homework and it’s super quiet” in her study zone, she said. “Everyone has their own little area.”
Rojas said being at the Club is better than trying to do school work at home. “I have younger siblings and it’s hard to focus when your siblings are running around,” she said. At the Club, “you have your peers here and everyone is focusing on school.”
Rojas uses some specific techniques to help her concentrate on her work. Most importantly, “I silence my phone and put it away,” she said. She also wears headphones.
“I’m going to keep coming back,” she said of the daytime program.
Rudolph Barragan, a senior at New Tech High School, said he likes the program because it’s a safe environment – and one he’s already familiar with, having been a Boys & Girls Club member previously.
“I’m thankful places like this are open,” he said. He said the group environment, even though everyone is spaced far apart, encourages the learning process. When the online instruction begins, usually at the same core times, “it gets quiet” in his study room, said Barragan. “We just focus.”
“It’s weird there’s a pandemic,” but you have to think positive, he said. “We’re doing the best we can.”
In a separate learning “pod” in a different part of the Boys & Girls Club building, a group of much younger students were working on their own classroom assignments.
At one table, a young student carefully traced letters on her laptop. Once finished, she then “turned in” her digital worksheet, with the help of a staffer.
At the far end of her table, another student watched an educational video while wearing headphones. The same was seen at several other tables in the large room.
It was only the second day of the program, but so far “It’s going really, really well,” said Amanda Fisher, with the Boys & Girls Club. Fisher normally works as the program director at the Boys & Girls Club program at Willow Elementary School.
“This has been fun for us to help them get organized,” and set up “a child-friendly schedule they can understand,” said Fisher.
“We’re finding kids are super adaptive” to the new environment, she said. “That part has been easier” than first expected.
The small groups help create a “family” kind of environment. Actually, it’s not that different from what they normally do at Boys & Girls Club after-school programs throughout the county, she said. "We’ve just modified it for COVID-19 guidelines.”
Boys & Girls Club program director Michael Tillotson agreed that so far the program is going well.
“The kids have been great,” he said. After all, the social distancing and cohort groups “are very similar to what we did all summer long” at the Clubs, he noted.
“I’ve found them to be incredibly resilient,” said Bouillerce of the students.
Bouillerce said the motto at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley right now is “whatever it takes” to serve “those who need us most.”
“This is a very dynamic and fluid environment,” he said. “It may not be perfect or what we want but we will do whatever is necessary."
That includes finding ways that students can participate.
“We’re looking at expanding,” he said. “How many more can we get in here, safely?” Sponsors and donations would help that process move more quickly, he said.
