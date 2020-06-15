Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa launches pilot summer camp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa welcomed members back to their popular summer day camp program for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Pilot summer camp programs began Monday at the Napa Clubhouse, American Canyon Clubhouse and CrossWalk Community Church in Napa. The two-week pilot program runs 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Friday, June 26. All three programs have been filled to capacity.

Safety is a top concern for Boys & Girls Club staff members, who have been working diligently to create and implement proper health and safety protocols, the clubs said in a news release.

Children will have their temperature checked before they enter the building and throughout the day. Group sizes are limited to 10 children. Dedicated staff will clean and sanitize rooms and program supplies throughout the day and regular handwashing and hand sanitizing will occur for everyone.

Staff and members are required to wear masks, per the current Napa County summer camp guidelines. Morning snack, lunch and an afternoon snack are provided for members each day.