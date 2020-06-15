Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa launches pilot summer camp

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa welcomed members back to their popular summer day camp program for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Pilot summer camp programs began Monday at the Napa Clubhouse, American Canyon Clubhouse and CrossWalk Community Church in Napa. The two-week pilot program runs 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Friday, June 26. All three programs have been filled to capacity.
Safety is a top concern for Boys & Girls Club staff members, who have been working diligently to create and implement proper health and safety protocols, the clubs said in a news release.
Children will have their temperature checked before they enter the building and throughout the day. Group sizes are limited to 10 children. Dedicated staff will clean and sanitize rooms and program supplies throughout the day and regular handwashing and hand sanitizing will occur for everyone.
Staff and members are required to wear masks, per the current Napa County summer camp guidelines. Morning snack, lunch and an afternoon snack are provided for members each day.
Boys & Girls Club staff have planned well-rounded programming including recreation, STEM, social emotional learning, the arts and much more all including social distancing and other measure to keep Club members and staff as safe as possible.
Families can submit their interest in July day camp opportunities by completing s survey using the link at https://forms.gle/2FQ7Xn3X3AJRK3LU7
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.