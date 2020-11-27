Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley seeks third remote learning hub, steps up fundraising

With a waiting list to enter children into its pandemic-age remote learning program, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley are seeking to open another branch early next year — and making an online push to fund it while the coronavirus blocks its normal slate of crab feeds and galas.

The nonprofit plans to bring its full-day, five-day-a-week program for local children and teenagers to a third location starting in mid-January, according to Greg Bouillerce, the Napa club's executive director. The new hub would join the programs it has offered at its Napa and American Canyon clubhouses since the school year began in August.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley is responding to intense community demand for the full-day care service, which the nonprofit is offering to families of essential workers, first responders, and others unable to work from home — or oversee their children’s remote learning — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That's what impelled us to look at a third site — every day I hear from families that frankly need the additional support, Bouillerce said in an interview. “It’s very easy for us to assume that everything is OK when you can work from home, but when you're forced to confront the reality of having to leave your first-grader at home alone or you won’t make rent at the end of the month, these are real concerns.”