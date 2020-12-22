 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley to open third remote learning center in January

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley to open third remote learning center in January

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley

A student at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley worked on her distance learning school work while at the club in August.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

A new option for local students learning from home will open up in Napa in the new year.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley announced Tuesday it will open a remote learning center Jan. 11 at First Presbyterian Church on Franklin and Third streets downtown, after entering a rental agreement with the church. The facility will join two other centers the nonprofit has operated at its Napa and American Canyon clubhouses for the 2020-21 academic year.

Capacity at First Presbyterian will be about 100 children, with the Boys & Girls Clubs gradually ramping up attendance to that number during the first month of operation, according to the nonprofit’s executive director Greg Bouillerce. The group earlier closed a waiting list for the program after 100 students had been registered, and Bouillerce said in November that demand could exceed 200.

The full-day, five-day-a-week program includes support for distance learning as well as technology support, meals, and Boys & Girls Club activities modified to protect children from coronavirus spread. It is open to the children of essential workers and low-income and homeless families.

The expansion of the remote learning program follows a wave of donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs since October, from $50 and $100 gifts to contributions by businesses and an anonymous $50,000 donation, Bouillerce said in an email. In addition, the organization has scheduled an online auction Jan. 18-23 to replace its annual crab feed fundraiser, which is not being held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Enrollment costs are still being determined in light of existing funding — such as $227,000 from the federal CARES Act — that is set to be exhausted soon, according to Bouillerce. Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley has been providing the service, which costs about $400 per child per month, without charge.

Parents interested in enrolling their children at the new remote learning center should visit the Boys & Girls Clubs website at thepositiveplace.org, and complete a request form that is available in English and Spanish. For information on donations and sponsorships, email Bouillerce at greg@thepositiveplace.org.

WATCH NOW: TIPS ON HOW TO KEEP SURFACES GERM-FREE DURING THE PANDEMIC

SEE PHOTOS OF HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS IN NAPA VALLEY 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News