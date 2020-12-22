Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley to open third remote learning center in January

A new option for local students learning from home will open up in Napa in the new year.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley announced Tuesday it will open a remote learning center Jan. 11 at First Presbyterian Church on Franklin and Third streets downtown, after entering a rental agreement with the church. The facility will join two other centers the nonprofit has operated at its Napa and American Canyon clubhouses for the 2020-21 academic year.

Capacity at First Presbyterian will be about 100 children, with the Boys & Girls Clubs gradually ramping up attendance to that number during the first month of operation, according to the nonprofit’s executive director Greg Bouillerce. The group earlier closed a waiting list for the program after 100 students had been registered, and Bouillerce said in November that demand could exceed 200.

The full-day, five-day-a-week program includes support for distance learning as well as technology support, meals, and Boys & Girls Club activities modified to protect children from coronavirus spread. It is open to the children of essential workers and low-income and homeless families.