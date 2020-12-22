Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley to open third remote learning center in January

A new option for local students learning from home will open up in Napa in the new year.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley announced Tuesday it will open a remote learning center Jan. 11 at First Presbyterian Church on Franklin and Third streets downtown, after entering a rental agreement with the church. The facility will join two other centers the nonprofit has operated at its Napa and American Canyon clubhouses for the 2020-21 academic year.
Capacity at First Presbyterian will be about 100 children, with the Boys & Girls Clubs gradually ramping up attendance to that number during the first month of operation, according to the nonprofit’s executive director Greg Bouillerce. The group earlier closed a waiting list for the program after 100 students had been registered, and Bouillerce said in November that demand could exceed 200.
The full-day, five-day-a-week program includes support for distance learning as well as technology support, meals, and Boys & Girls Club activities modified to protect children from coronavirus spread. It is open to the children of essential workers and low-income and homeless families.
The expansion of the remote learning program follows a wave of donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs since October, from $50 and $100 gifts to contributions by businesses and an anonymous $50,000 donation, Bouillerce said in an email. In addition, the organization has scheduled an online auction Jan. 18-23 to replace its annual crab feed fundraiser, which is not being held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Enrollment costs are still being determined in light of existing funding — such as $227,000 from the federal CARES Act — that is set to be exhausted soon, according to Bouillerce. Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley has been providing the service, which costs about $400 per child per month, without charge.
Parents interested in enrolling their children at the new remote learning center should visit the Boys & Girls Clubs website at thepositiveplace.org, and complete a request form that is available in English and Spanish. For information on donations and sponsorships, email Bouillerce at greg@thepositiveplace.org.
WATCH NOW: TIPS ON HOW TO KEEP SURFACES GERM-FREE DURING THE PANDEMIC
SEE PHOTOS OF HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS IN NAPA VALLEY
1713 Cedar St., Calistoga
3431 Westminster Court, Napa
2976 Woodcrest Drive, Napa
3375 Kensington Place, Napa
2238 Second St., Napa
2112 W. Lincoln Ave., Napa
1742 Olympia Court, Napa
3627 Harkness St., Napa
1031 Vallejo St., Napa
140 S. Seminary St., Napa
1459 Oak St., Napa
3364 Twin Oaks Drive, Napa
2552 Macgregor Court, Napa
3301 Linda Mesa Way, Napa
420 Pickwick Drive, Napa
3407 and 3409 Ellen Way, Napa
1230 Terrace Drive, Napa
3474 Quail Court, Napa
1166 East Ave. Napa
18 Tuscany Court, Napa
3186 Piedmont Ave., Napa
4235 Linus Court, Napa
3500 Argyle St., Napa
1151 Paulson Court, St. Helena
1113 Alta Ave., Napa
919 Vallejo St., Napa
109 Paradise Drive, Napa
2033 Sommer St. Napa
323 S. Hartson St., Napa
1383 Spruce St., Napa
446 S. Jefferson St., Napa
2533 Yajome St., Napa
4087 Browns Valley Road, Napa
204 Los Altos Place, American Canyon
870 Windsor St., Napa
2912 Conifer Court, Napa
11 Westwood Ave., Napa
2352 Stonehouse Drive, Napa
1630 El Centro Ave., Napa
3280 Macbeth St., Napa
3296 Macbeth St., Napa
3297 Macbeth St., Napa
1410 El Centro Ave., Napa
770 Concord Court, Napa
Highland Court, Napa
3092 Hermosa Drive, Napa
1430 A St., Napa
Oak Circle, Yountville
1221 Spring Brook Court, St. Helena
811 Jefferson St., Napa
2359 Las Flores Drive, Napa
19 Buhman Court, Napa
1532 D St., Napa
770 Magellan Way, Napa
2101 Russell St., Napa
Holiday Lights 2018
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…
Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Register readers are sharing their recommendations for holiday light displays worth checking out in Napa Valley.
COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.