Boys & Girls Clubs offering 'grab-and-go' meals in Napa, American Canyon

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley offers Free Grab-and-Go afternoon snack and hot supper beginning Monday, March 23rd.

In addition to the breakfast/lunch “Grab-and-Go” meals at their locations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley will be offering a Grab-and-Go afternoon snacks and hot suppers Monday – Friday at two locations beginning Monday, March 23.

“We know our daily Child Nutrition Programs are an important source of nutrition for many of our members on regular school days and school breaks and we are equipped to jump in now to continue providing nutrition at a time when Napa and American Canyon youth need us most,” said Anya Elidi-Stubbs, area director for Napa Clubhouse Programming and Child Nutrition Program Manager for Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Free meals will be offered for youth up to 18 years of age at the following two locations:

-- Napa Clubhouse (in front of building), 1515 Pueblo Ave., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

-- American Canyon Clubhouse (in front of the building), 60 Benton Ave., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Meals cannot be eaten on-site to maintain social distancing. Youth must be present to receive the meals. No applications or membership to Boys & Girls Club is required.