Boys & Girls Clubs offering 'grab-and-go' meals in Napa, American Canyon

Boys & Girls Clubs offering 'grab-and-go' meals in Napa, American Canyon

From the Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan series
  • Updated
Boys and Girls club lunches
Submitted

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley offers Free Grab-and-Go afternoon snack and hot supper beginning Monday, March 23rd.

In addition to the breakfast/lunch “Grab-and-Go” meals at their locations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley will be offering a Grab-and-Go afternoon snacks and hot suppers Monday – Friday at two locations beginning Monday, March 23.

“We know our daily Child Nutrition Programs are an important source of nutrition for many of our members on regular school days and school breaks and we are equipped to jump in now to continue providing nutrition at a time when Napa and American Canyon youth need us most,” said Anya Elidi-Stubbs, area director for Napa Clubhouse Programming and Child Nutrition Program Manager for Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Free meals will be offered for youth up to 18 years of age at the following two locations:

-- Napa Clubhouse (in front of building), 1515 Pueblo Ave., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

-- American Canyon Clubhouse (in front of the building), 60 Benton Ave., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Meals cannot be eaten on-site to maintain social distancing. Youth must be present to receive the meals. No applications or membership to Boys & Girls Club is required.

The Clubs are not open for regular youth services and programming, echoing the school district closure to further support our community by minimizing large group gatherings and supporting social distancing. For more information and updates please go to www.ThePositivePlace.org

NVUSD is offering free grab-and-go meals on weekdays at the following sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

-- Napa High School, 2475 Jefferson St., in the parking lot in front of the school office

-- Shearer Elementary School, 1590 Elm St., Napa, at the Elm Street curb in front of the school

-- American Canyon Middle School, 300 Benton Way, in the drop-off driveway in front of the school office

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News