Brad Raulston will be Yountville’s next town manager, the position responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the town.
The Yountville Town Council, which had previously selected Raulston during a hiring process that lasted for several months and took place in closed-session meetings, unanimously voted to approve a contract for Raulston on Tuesday.
Raulston, a former city manager for National City outside San Diego, is set to begin working in the position on June 30, according to the Town. He will receive a base salary of $248,000 a year, according to a Yountville staff report. In the meantime, interim town manager John Ferons will continue to serve in the role — he was appointed to the interim position following the departure of longtime town manager Steve Rogers, who retired in March. Members of the Town Council on Tuesday talked at the meeting about how they made their choice and how the process went. They also thanked Ferons for serving in the interim role since March. Councilmember Robin McKee-Cant noted that Yountville had many great applicants for the job, but Raulston stood out owing to how prepared he was and how much understanding he seemed to have about Yountville, among much else. “Mr. Raulston rose to the top because during each of his interviews, he effectively communicated his depth of experience and qualifications,” McKee-Cant said. “He was dedicated to staff and council development, and he consistently was the most prepared, demonstrating understanding of our town, our residents, our tourism model and even logjams we’ve come up against in the past few years.” Councilmember Hillery Trippe said she was really looking forward to working with Raulston. She added that she felt he would likely do well with the constituencies in Yountville, including town staff, the council and businesses. “He has some big shoes to fill, but I’m pretty confident he will do that, and then bring some of his own experiences and perspectives to Yountville,” Trippe said. Vice Mayor Eric Knight noted that there were 40 applicants for the job, representing a wide variety of people. He called Raulston a “standout” throughout the process.
Councilmember Pam Reeves thanked town staff for their patience, input and work, noting that they're much of the reason applicants wanted to work in the town manager role.
Mayor Margie Mohler thanked Rogers for all he did during his 15 years as town manager of Yountville. She also thanked Ferons for his work in the lead role, and noted that the hiring process was carried out by a very new Yountville Town Council — including two members who hadn’t served in Town Council positions prior to being elected last year. “We have a brand new council,” Mohler said. “As you can see, they had to learn about budgets, they had to learn about being councilmembers, and one of the first things they had to do was hire a new town manager, something we haven’t done for 16 years.” Mohler added that she was really looking forward to having Raulston take up the role. “It was difficult, it was fun, it was interesting, it was a learning experience, and we really think we’ve done a good job for the town of Yountville,” Mohler said.
PHOTOS: Best of BottleRock Napa Valley 2023
Fans watch Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Lil Nas X perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto Register,
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Wu-Tang Clan performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Wu-Tang Clan perform on day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Sheryl Crow performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Sheryl Crow performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Caamp performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Wu-Tang Clan performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Duran Duran perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers are seen on the grounds at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from inside The Club by Liquid Death as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A security guard with earphones watches the crowd as Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A.J. Ackleson dances with folded fan at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Chef Roy Choi, left, along with Dogstar band members Keanu Reeves and Robert Mailhouse interact with crowd at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A festival goer is seen enjoying the silent disco on day one of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers are seen drawing on a rainbow board inside the LittleRockers Zone at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto Register
People are seen getting a ride in a pedi-cab as they leave BottleRock Napa Valley on the third and final day Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
At least five groups of BottleRock spectators have traveled to Napa by boat and docked at the Napa Valley Yacht Club for this year's music festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Dog Star bassist Keanu Reeves is seen playing at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans watch Lizzo perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Leon Bridges performs on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Lizzo performed at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27, the second night of the festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Chef Roy Choi acknowledges the crowd at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside the VIP Area as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Keanu Reeves fans hold a sign as they get a glimpse of him along with fellow Dogstar band members and Chef Roy Choi at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside the VIP Area as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Leon Bridges performs on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside The Club by Liquid Death as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto Register
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Food vendors line the street in front the main gates on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
VIP guests walk toward the JamCellars stage on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans in the VIP section watch Post Malone perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans watch Killer Mike perform at the Verizon Stage on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A child smiles while Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Great Northern lead singer Rachel Stolte performs on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Nicky Youre performs on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Great Northern lead singer Rachel Stolte performs on the first day of the
BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A fan cheers at the Nicky Youre concert on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans sing along as Nicky Youre performs on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers take selfies at the silent disco on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Jane Cahill and Glenn Poywing from Benicia dance at the silent disco on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A fan cheers at the Nicky Youre concert on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Bailey Lynn leaps for joy as she heads toward the JamCellars stage on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto Register
