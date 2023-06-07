Brad Raulston will be Yountville’s next town manager, the position responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the town.

The Yountville Town Council, which had previously selected Raulston during a hiring process that lasted for several months and took place in closed-session meetings, unanimously voted to approve a contract for Raulston on Tuesday.

Raulston, a former city manager for National City outside San Diego, is set to begin working in the position on June 30, according to the Town. He will receive a base salary of $248,000 a year, according to a Yountville staff report. In the meantime, interim town manager John Ferons will continue to serve in the role — he was appointed to the interim position following the departure of longtime town manager Steve Rogers, who retired in March.

Members of the Town Council on Tuesday talked at the meeting about how they made their choice and how the process went. They also thanked Ferons for serving in the interim role since March.

Councilmember Robin McKee-Cant noted that Yountville had many great applicants for the job, but Raulston stood out owing to how prepared he was and how much understanding he seemed to have about Yountville, among much else.

“Mr. Raulston rose to the top because during each of his interviews, he effectively communicated his depth of experience and qualifications,” McKee-Cant said. “He was dedicated to staff and council development, and he consistently was the most prepared, demonstrating understanding of our town, our residents, our tourism model and even logjams we’ve come up against in the past few years.”

Councilmember Hillery Trippe said she was really looking forward to working with Raulston. She added that she felt he would likely do well with the constituencies in Yountville, including town staff, the council and businesses.

“He has some big shoes to fill, but I’m pretty confident he will do that, and then bring some of his own experiences and perspectives to Yountville,” Trippe said.

Vice Mayor Eric Knight noted that there were 40 applicants for the job, representing a wide variety of people. He called Raulston a “standout” throughout the process.

Councilmember Pam Reeves thanked town staff for their patience, input and work, noting that they're much of the reason applicants wanted to work in the town manager role.

Mayor Margie Mohler thanked Rogers for all he did during his 15 years as town manager of Yountville. She also thanked Ferons for his work in the lead role, and noted that the hiring process was carried out by a very new Yountville Town Council — including two members who hadn’t served in Town Council positions prior to being elected last year.

“We have a brand new council,” Mohler said. “As you can see, they had to learn about budgets, they had to learn about being councilmembers, and one of the first things they had to do was hire a new town manager, something we haven’t done for 16 years.”

Mohler added that she was really looking forward to having Raulston take up the role.

“It was difficult, it was fun, it was interesting, it was a learning experience, and we really think we’ve done a good job for the town of Yountville,” Mohler said.

