Napa County's usually clear skies have been hazy with fallen ash from the Kincade Fire and air quality has plummeted.
It's so bad that breathing in Tuesday morning's air was like smoking two cigarettes.
Napa's air quality Tuesday was considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Older adults, children and people with heart or lung disease are encouraged to avoid over-exerting themselves, according to AirNow.
The math
Scientists monitor air quality for the public by recording the level of fine, inhalable particulate matter, expressed as PM2.5, or particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers.
Air quality in Napa registered at 127 PM2.5 around noon Tuesday, according to AirNow, an air-monitoring site established with the help of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Park Service and other agencies.
Air quality measuring at 127 PM2.5 — like Napa saw Tuesday — is equivalent to 46 micrograms per cubic meter of air, or µg/m3. One cigarette for one day is equivalent to 22 µg/m3, according to Berkeley Earth researchers Richard A. Muller and Elizabeth A. Muller.
It would take nearly 10 days to inhale the rough equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes with air quality at that level.