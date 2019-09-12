{{featured_button_text}}

Bremer Family Winery, recently sued by Napa County over alleged code violations, is shifting arenas from the courts to the Planning Commission.

A legal settlement between the county and winery allows Bremer to seek an exception to county stream setback laws for several of its structures, such as walls and bridges. County staff is recommending approval.

The Planning Commission meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the county administration buildings, 1195 Third St. in the city of Napa.

Barry Eberling

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.