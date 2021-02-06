Bridging the digital divide: Napa County vaccine interest hotline serves tech-free residents

Since its launch, Halstead himself has walked something like a dozen residents through the process of registering for a vaccine clinic; his staff has done far more. When appointments have been available, staff often wait patiently on the phone with callers as they write down the time, date and place of their vaccine clinic.

County staff is also prepared to refer residents to Molly’s Angels, a local nonprofit providing transportation services to local seniors, Halstead said.

It is typically best to call the hotline during business hours, according to Halstead, though library and other county staffers are doing their best to work through after-hours voicemails and return those calls. Wait time to talk to a live person does vary, Halstead said, but it’s recently been manageable.

Callers waited an average of just over two minutes on Monday and just 26 seconds on Tuesday to connect with a staffer. Wait times could be augmented if demand surges, he said.

“We’re doing our best to support the community,” Halstead added. “We can’t always answer questions about receiving a first dose, but when it comes to assisting people with registering or answering their (general) questions, that’s an opportunity to provide a service … which is our primary focus.”