Fire crews put out a small vegetation fire that broke out early Saturday morning in the Angwin area, according to Cal Fire.

Flames erupted shortly after midnight off the 1200 block of Howell Mountain Road and spread to 0.4 acre, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a Facebook post. Crews from Cal Fire and Angwin Fire arrived to put out the flames, then stayed several more hours to quench hot spots, according to the announcement.