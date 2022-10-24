Brief fire breaks out on Napa winery roof

At 12:10 p.m., crews from the Napa city fire department and Napa County Fire were called to Migration Winery at 1451 Stanly Lane, according to city Capt. Karl Crowe.

Firefighters began arriving at 12:18 p.m. to find smoke and small flames on the roof, but found that workers on the winery property already were attacking the flames with fire extinguishers, Crowe said. The fire was limited to the solar cells on the roof and did not reach the interior, he added.