Brief outage, Napa’s second of the day, cuts power to 3,000 PG&E customers

A power outage early Monday evening in Napa – the city’s second in six hours – cut off service to 3,058 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers, but service was restored to all but a handful of customers in a little more than an hour, the utility reported.

The outage began at 5:43 p.m. after an overhead line fell in the 2200 block of Third Street just east of Highway 29, according to PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi. Customers affected included homes and businesses on both sides of Highway 29, extending into Browns Valley in the west and pockets of downtown in the east, PG&E’s online outage map indicated.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

Electricity was restored to virtually all affected residents by 7 p.m., except for 13 customers on Third Street, Guidi said.

The outage was the second of the day to affect PG&E customers in Napa.

Update: Power restored to most south Napa customers after PG&E outage linked to digging incident Most of the estimated 300 PG&E customers affected by a south Napa power outage Monday had their service restored by 3:15 p.m.