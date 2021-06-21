Brief outage, Napa’s second of the day, cuts power to 3,000 PG&E customers

A power outage early Monday evening in Napa – the city’s second in six hours – cut off service to 3,058 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers, but service was restored to all but a handful of customers in a little more than an hour, the utility reported.
The outage began at 5:43 p.m. after an overhead line fell in the 2200 block of Third Street just east of Highway 29, according to PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi. Customers affected included homes and businesses on both sides of Highway 29, extending into Browns Valley in the west and pockets of downtown in the east, PG&E’s online outage map indicated.
Electricity was restored to virtually all affected residents by 7 p.m., except for 13 customers on Third Street, Guidi said.
The outage was the second of the day to affect PG&E customers in Napa.
Most of the estimated 300 PG&E customers affected by a south Napa power outage Monday had their service restored by 3:15 p.m.
Earlier, at 11:38 a.m., some 300 customers lost electricity in south Napa along Highway 221, according to utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras. PG&E attributed that outage to a construction crew that severed a buried utility line while boring a conduit for fiber-optic cables at Napa Valley Corporate Drive and Bordeaux Way, within the Napa Valley Commons business park.
Service was restored to most south Napa customers by about 3:15 p.m.
