 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brief outage, Napa’s second of the day, cuts power to 3,000 PG&E customers

Brief outage, Napa’s second of the day, cuts power to 3,000 PG&E customers

{{featured_button_text}}
pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Register file photo

A power outage early Monday evening in Napa – the city’s second in six hours – cut off service to 3,058 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers, but service was restored to all but a handful of customers in a little more than an hour, the utility reported.

The outage began at 5:43 p.m. after an overhead line fell in the 2200 block of Third Street just east of Highway 29, according to PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi. Customers affected included homes and businesses on both sides of Highway 29, extending into Browns Valley in the west and pockets of downtown in the east, PG&E’s online outage map indicated.

Electricity was restored to virtually all affected residents by 7 p.m., except for 13 customers on Third Street, Guidi said.

The outage was the second of the day to affect PG&E customers in Napa.

Earlier, at 11:38 a.m., some 300 customers lost electricity in south Napa along Highway 221, according to utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras. PG&E attributed that outage to a construction crew that severed a buried utility line while boring a conduit for fiber-optic cables at Napa Valley Corporate Drive and Bordeaux Way, within the Napa Valley Commons business park.

Service was restored to most south Napa customers by about 3:15 p.m.

A record-breaking heatwave and drought have been afflicting the Western United States, and wildfires have already broken out in multiple states like California and Arizona. William Lee, the chief economist at the Milken Institute, spoke with Cheddar about the economic ramifications of climate change on the hotter, dryer West, as residents deal with spotty water and power supplies and leave for other parts of the country.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News