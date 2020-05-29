You are the owner of this article.
Bring on the scissors: Napans line up for haircuts as salons reopen

Bring on the scissors: Napans line up for haircuts as salons reopen

Great Clips

Locals waited for a haircut on Friday at Napa's Great Clips. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

More than a dozen shaggy-haired locals waited in line on Friday before the 10 a.m. reopening of south Napa's Great Clips salon. Patrons were checked in by a staffer outside the salon, where they also waited their turn for a cut. Inside, new health and safety guidelines have been implemented, said another staffer. Barber shops and salons were given the green light to reopen this week after a two-month shutdown as part of state and local public health orders.

