Bring on the scissors: Napans line up for haircuts as salons reopen

More than a dozen shaggy-haired locals waited in line on Friday before the 10 a.m. reopening of south Napa's Great Clips salon. Patrons were checked in by a staffer outside the salon, where they also waited their turn for a cut. Inside, new health and safety guidelines have been implemented, said another staffer. Barber shops and salons were given the green light to reopen this week after a two-month shutdown as part of state and local public health orders.