A 41-year-old Napa man was injured early Sunday morning when a vehicle ran a red light on Highway 29 at Highway 221, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Michael Hevey, 78, from Rio Linda, ran the red light while driving northbound on Highway 29 at 4:15 a.m. in his 1998 Chevy Blazer, the CHP said.

Hevey's vehicle collided with a 2000 VW Beetle driven by Ramon Zaragoza who was making a left turn onto Highway 29 from 221, the CHP said. Zaragoza sustained major injuries and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the CHP said.

Hevey was not injured, according to the CHP. Both parties were wearing seat belts. Neither alcohol of drugs were a factor in this collision, the CHP said. 

