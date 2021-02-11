Brookdale Napa suffers COVID outbreak; 65% of Napa County virus deaths from nursing homes

In Napa County, the rate is more than twice that: 38 of the county’s 59 virus-related deaths as of Monday – almost 65% – are the result of outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate long-term care facilities, County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said Tuesday.

The county is aware of the outbreak at Brookdale, she said, noting that there are currently 13 active outbreaks among the county’s 50 long-term congregate care facilities. That is down from a previous peak of 14 earlier this year, Relucio said, adding that in total there have been 37 outbreaks among the 50 facilities.

“We keep following an outbreak until (the facility in question) has had two consecutive rounds of testing that have come back negative,” Relucio said. “Then we keep it open for an additional 28 days from the last time (a resident tested positive) to make sure there are no further cases across incubation periods.”

