Brookdale nursing home chain discharged patients improperly, California prosecutors allege

“Residents of Skilled Nursing facilities are often our mothers, our fathers, and our grandparents who are facing challenging times in their lives. Rules designed to protect nursing facility residents must be followed to ensure the dignity, respect, and compassion that residents deserve,” Zimmer said. “When companies fail to comply with these rules, they create environments that subject the most vulnerable among us to unnecessary victimization, stress and even physical harm.”

Brookdale did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Brookdale failed to adequately notify its patients and their families of transfers and discharges. Under the law, the suit noted, skilled nursing facilities are required to give notice of transfer or discharge at least 30 days in advance, or as soon as practical.

At the Brookdale facilities, the lawsuit alleges, required notices to patients, with a copy to the local ombudsmen, were not delivered. Brookdale also is accused of failing to properly prepare its patients for transfer or discharge. The coalition of California prosecutors alleges Brookdale’s actions endangered the health of its patients and also left families scrambling to find other places for their relatives.