An 11-home subdivision is a step closer to going up on a mostly undeveloped, 3.77-acre parcel on Browns Valley Road after the Napa City Council approved the project Tuesday night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The homes would be built at at 3090 Browns Valley Road, across the street from the main entrance to Westwood Hills Park. The site currently contains an old home and outbuildings that are about 70 to 80 years old, according to senior city planner Micheal Allen. It’s also an unincorporated Napa County island that will need to be annexed into the city; the council on Tuesday approved sending a request to the Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County for that annexation.

Councilmembers approved the subdivision on a 4-0 vote, with Mary Luros absent. That was despite some concerns about house designs and the density of the project expressed by some members of the city’s planning commission to applicant Edenbridge Homes at a Jan. 19 meeting, though the commission ultimately recommended it on a 4-1 vote.

In essence, the density concerns are linked to the project falling under a zoning requirement of no more than four dwellings per acre under Napa's previous general plan dating to 1998, instead of the current general plan requirement of three to eight units per acre. The project was submitted in early 2022, so it fell under the old requirements because Napa's new plan hadn't yet been approved. (Indeed, that aspect of the new general plan still needs to be carried out in a zoning code update, along with many other areas.)

At the meeting, Napa architect Chris Craiker, a Browns Valley Road resident, referred to the development as a lost opportunity for several reasons, including housing density, architecture and traffic safety planning in the area.

“It’s unfortunate that there’s no chance of us being able to increase the densities on this site,” Craiker said.

But the council said they generally approved of the subdivision, with some members noting that it would have been difficult to plan additional units on the parcel given various environmental factors and associated city requirements — such as state-required earthquake and creek setbacks.

“I’d love to see higher densities too; everywhere possible we’ve got to do the best we can on densities,” Mayor Scott Sedgley said. “But this one, as we’ve heard, is constrained by a few factors.”

Councilmember Beth Painter said that, given those limitations, she hoped the city could think in terms of net developable area instead of lot size when it comes to updating the city’s zoning code in the future.

Councilmember Liz Alessio said she thought the homes fit the neighborhood in terms of size. At the same time, she added, she looks forward to the day applicants can propose smaller homes that would be more affordable for first-time home buyers or people who work in Napa.

“Hopefully that will happen one day, but that’s not this project,” Alessio said.

Allen noted that the project was required to provide a right-of-way dedication, which will allow Napa to move ahead with widening and other future traffic safety improvements on Browns Valley Road. Tim Wood, senior civil engineer for the city, noted that those improvements on the corridor are already being designed.

PHOTOS: Napa's 6th annual Black History Month Celebration