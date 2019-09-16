Browns Valley Road reopened Friday following a seven-month closure to repair a washout along Napa Creek.
Major erosion from a February storm undercut the sidewalk west of Buhman Avenue, prompting the road's closure.
The city awarded an emergency contract to reconstruct the creek bank using large bounders and a retaining wall. The final touch, a new layer of asphalt, was put down last week.
Additional work will occur along the creek bank, with the full cost of the project not known until October, said Eric Whan, the city's deputy public works director.