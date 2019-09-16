{{featured_button_text}}
Browns Valley Road repair

Browns Valley Road west of Buhman Avenue reopened last weekend for the first time since February when storm waters washed out the bank under the sidewalk. 

 Kevin Courtney, Register

Browns Valley Road reopened Friday following a seven-month closure to repair a washout along Napa Creek.

Major erosion from a February storm undercut the sidewalk west of Buhman Avenue, prompting the road's closure.

The city awarded an emergency contract to reconstruct the creek bank using large bounders and a retaining wall. The final touch, a new layer of asphalt, was put down last week.

Additional work will occur along the creek bank, with the full cost of the project not known until October, said Eric Whan, the city's deputy public works director.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.