  • Updated
Brush fire closes roads in rural Napa County

Crews from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit of Cal Fire stopped the progress of a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon off Chiles Pope Valley Road in rural Napa County.

The fire burned about one acre before fire crews stopped its progress, the agency said in a Twitter announcement shortly before 3:15 p.m.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Nixle alert that Chiles Valley Road and Lower Chiles Valley Road were closed to traffic, but have since reopened.

With reports from Bay City News Service and Register reporter Howard Yune.

