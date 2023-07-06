The grass fire that triggered the evacuation of a school and homes on Napa’s east side has been fully contained, city officials confirmed.

Crews with Napa Fire and other agencies achieved 100% containment of the blaze off Coombsville Road, Napa city spokesperson Jaina French said Thursday. No injuries or building losses were reported.

The fire erupted shortly before 1:35 p.m. near Silverado Middle School, where summer students and faculty were evacuated to Tulocay Cemetery just west. Flames spread to 8.5 acres, leading to an evacuation order for the nearby Montecito and Monte Vista neighborhoods. Residents were allowed to return to their homes about three hours later.

The location and cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning, but French credited the work of local homeowners in clearing vegetation and taking other steps to lessen the risk of a fire going out of control.

“We cannot stress how important it is to be prepared and create that defensible space,” she said.

Coombsville Road, which shut down between Terrace and First avenues shortly after the fire broke out, was reopened at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to French.

