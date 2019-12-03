Buck with tangled holiday lights on antlers seen in San Anselmo area

Marin Humane Animal Services is reminding people to hang holiday lights in a way that is safe for wildlife after the antlers of a buck in San Anselmo became tangled in holiday lights recently.
"What likely happened is that the lights were draped loosely over a bush or hanging very low and the buck ran through them, getting his antlers tangled up," Marin Humane Animal Services Director Cindy Machado said in a news release Monday.
Marin Humane released photos of the animal and said officers would face injury from the buck if they tried to remove the lights. Luckily, the buck can still graze and run and he will likely shed his antlers soon, lights and all, Machado said.
"When hanging holiday decorations, it's important to make sure they're secure and high enough where they're less likely to be an issue for wildlife," Machado said.