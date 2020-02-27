Bud break begins for vineyards in southern Napa Valley

Jennifer Thomson, fourth-generation farmer and owner of Thomson Vineyards in the Carneros region, said the vineyard’s youngest block of Chardonnay had just begun to bud. That off-site block sits at a slightly higher elevation than does the rest of Thomson’s vineyard, exposing it to warmer temperatures and encouraging the earlier budding, she said.

“(That) really speaks to microclimate – they’re so much more varied in Napa than we even expect,” she added.

Napa’s known microclimates can differ drastically at different points of elevation through the valley. That’s likely why growers working with vineyards in areas like Yountville, Oakville, Rutherford and St. Helena are not yet seeing bud break, according to Paul Goldberg, president of the Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

“We’re looking at different varietals on a mass scale throughout the county, and what I’m seeing mid-valley is that everything’s pretty tight still, given the conditions of the buds at this point,” Goldberg said. Bud break for Cabernet, especially mid-valley vines, could be two weeks away, he added.

“That would put it at a mid-March window, and that’s not out of the realm of normal,” said Goldberg, for whom this season will mark his twelfth in Napa.