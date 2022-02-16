Budget deficits put Napa Valley College on accreditation watch; school pledges changes

An agency that accredits West Coast community colleges is monitoring Napa Valley College’s finances after declaring the school “at-risk” due to three years of deficit spending and shrinking budget reserves.

Since NVC was placed on special monitoring last fall, school leaders have begun plotting out budgeting changes meant to keep the college’s spending closer to its actual revenues and avoid letting budgets balanced on paper slip into shortfalls. A self-evaluation plan the college published in January includes steps to overhaul budgeting, hiring, and fiscal practices, with a decision by an accreditation agency on the school’s standing expected in early 2023.

Cutbacks will be necessary as NVC deals with the consequences of hirings that continued even as college enrollments steadily fell for a decade, well before the campus shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NVC’s interim president Rob Frost.

“It appears that even while enrollments dropped, we hired and kept hiring,” Frost said last week in a statement. “Now, on very short notice, we have to determine how we can balance the books with minimal impact to both college and community.

“NVC has a very bright and stable future, but in the short term, we will have to trim in some areas and realign our work to the size the college has become.”

In an Oct. 5 letter to NVC’s since-retired President Ron Kraft, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges downgraded the Napa school’s fiscal standing based on several factors — including average deficits of more than $1.8 million between 2017 and 2020, underfunded retirement benefits and a cash balance that shrank 12.7% over three years.

Stephanie Droker, then the accrediting agency’s president, also pointed to NVC enrollment, which shrank by 10.8% from 2017 levels, as well as the school’s late filing of its audit. Due in part to staff turnover, NVC was unable to compile all the financial numbers need to complete its 2019-20 audit until mid-July of 2021, members of the San Diego-based CWDL accounting firm said in their audit report for the 2019-20 year.

Those signs of stress caused the ACCJC, which oversees community colleges in California and Hawaii, to place NVC on “enhanced monitoring,” a status reserved for two-year colleges in the lowest “at-risk” rung on a three-level scale of fiscal health. Schools that remain on enhanced monitoring for three years without improving their financial standing may put at risk their accreditation, which ensures its access to student financial aid and federal assistance.

In a December reply letter, NVC promised to reform its budgeting, pay closer attention to staff sizes and boost the funds it sets aside for employee retirement benefits. At the same time, a state crisis management team began to work with the college to review its fiscal practices, with recommendations expected in March.

“Everyone is in support of doing what is necessary to address our financial situation and restore Napa Valley College to a healthy, efficient community college district, with the primary mission of supporting student success,” wrote Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent for student affairs.

NVC’s 234-page self-evaluation report, sent to accreditors in December and posted online the following month, describes failures to make long-term financial forecasts or adjust annual budgets to keep up with changing revenues and costs.

The document also disclosed that NVC had lacked a formal process for its annual budgeting and planning since 2014 and lacked proper tracking of job positions and transparency in the budget-making process.

“Revisions to budget processes are overdue, particularly to connect budgets to actual receipts and expenditures, establish long-range budget projections, ensure alignment with mission and planning and engage in clear communications to all stakeholders regarding budgetary decisions,” authors of the evaluation wrote.

One of the NVC board’s first steps after the arrival of stricter oversight was its approval in December of applications for an early retirement program, for which college employees have until March 15 to apply. The retirement offers — along with overhauled budgeting, purchasing, and class scheduling — are a key to minimizing steeper job losses and cutting enough costs to satisfy accreditors, according to Doug Roberts, whom the school appointed in August as its interim vice president for business and finance.

With NVC already expected to run $1.1 million in the red during 2022-23, “we cannot run another deficit year,” said Roberts, who guided the completion of the college's financial books and audit for 2020-21. “As a result, we have to reduce expenditures, including payroll, or we will be out of compliance with the state.”

A college task force formed by De Haro, who stepped in as acting superintendent before Frost’s appointment in December, is reviewing new budget and planning processes for NVC.

A team of 10 administrators and professors from other California two-year colleges is scheduled to discuss NVC’s self-evaluation at a Feb. 24 Zoom meeting, according to a timetable released by the college. The accrediting commission would then decide the college’s status in January 2023, basing its decision on NVC’s internal report and a site visit scheduled for October.

