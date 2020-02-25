Building a house in California is expensive. These new proposals would slash city fees

California Democrats unveiled on Monday a package of eight proposals that attempt to spur construction of new homes by slashing some of the fees that local governments charge for building permits.

Those fees can run into the tens of thousands of dollars per house, driving up the cost of construction and leading developers to favor luxury homes over affordable ones, advocates say.

One new proposal would direct cities to set charges on the square footage of a project, which could free developers to build smaller units for a lower cost. Another would use state funds to reimburse local governments that waive impact fees on affordable units.

One more would create a "ceiling" for fees based on the region's average home price.

"From Oakland, to Fresno to Los Angeles to San Diego, I heard from both affordable and market-rate builders that development impact fees were a major cost driver," said Assemblyman Tim Grayson, D-Concord. "In some cases, adding so much to the cost of construction that a project had to be scrapped entirely."

Fees can hike development costs on new homes by 17 percent, according to a 2018 report from the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation.

