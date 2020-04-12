'Bunnies' give drive-by greetings to Napa families on a stay-at-home Easter

Such impromptu bunny tours may have been the only public touch of holiday cheer on Sunday, in the fourth week of California’s directive for residents to remain home except to shop for necessities or work at certain essential jobs. Easter egg hunts, festivals and religious observances are among the numerous events to be scrubbed in the Napa Valley as public health officials suspend large gatherings and call for strict social distancing.

Sunday’s bunny drives capped an Easter season marked by attempts to entertain families at a safe social distance during the pandemic. Various Napans have joined “bear hunts” by passing teddy bears in their front windows in a scavenger hunt-like activity, and the St. Helena Odd Fellows lodge organized its own spin on the egg hunt by painting wine barrels in pastel hues and placing them around the city to be seen by residents on foot, bicycle or in cars.

“I got the idea a week ago; I thought, ‘What can I do to make people happy that won’t scare anybody, that won’t go against the social distancing thing?” said Durham shortly before pulling on a wide-eyed bunny head atop a suit of fur-like fabric, lavender waistcoat and a Creamsicle-colored bowtie. Fully clad, she sat down in a chair lashed by ropes in the back of a Ford pickup as it slowly backed out of a friend’s house and onto West Park Drive just before noon.