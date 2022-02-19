Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permeant supportive housing

Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
The funding comes through California’s Project Homekey initiative, a multi-billion dollar effort to provide permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness statewide.
Burbank Housing’s proposal includes a 55-year lease of the Wine Valley Lodge, located in Napa at 200 South Coombs St. Larry Florin, chief executive officer of Burbank, said the motel will be renamed the “Valley Lodge Apartments” and that Burbank expects it to open by the end of the year.
Some maintenance has to be carried at the site before it’s ready for occupancy, Florin said. Kitchenettes need to be added to each of the rooms, and some Americans with Disability Act adjustments need to be made. Florin estimated the improvements will cost about $3 million. But overall the site is in good condition, Florin said.
“The units are actually in very good condition relative to a lot of properties,” Florin said. “Fire sprinklers have to be installed and access ADA issues need to be resolved; all of those have to be completed before we move people in.”
The Wine Valley Lodge has been operated by Napa County since March 2020 to provide housing for homeless residents and for pandemic-related isolation under Project Roomkey — a temporary homeless relief initiative created early in the pandemic, and a precursor to Homekey. Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness, said at a City Council meeting last week that the property is still currently being used as a COVID-19 respite facility.
Lark Ferrell, city of Napa housing manager, said at an October 2021 meeting that Burbank projected a $21.2 million cost for the project overall, which would include the cost of converting the motel and a five-year operating subsidy.
Florin said that, for operations, Burbank is partnering with Abode Services — Napa County’s homeless services provider — and local nonprofit VOICES Napa. One focus of the Valley Lodge Apartments will be providing units for emancipated youth foster care, Florin said, and 14 units will be dedicated to that goal.
Florin added that Burbank estimates the total cost of services annually will be $542,000 a year.
The key here is it’s going from a motel transient occupancy to permanent supportive housing,” Florin said. “Emphasis on permanent. These are now units that will become people’s apartments.”
