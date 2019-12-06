Napa Police are investigating a burglary in progress Thursday night at R Inn, 1224 Fifth St., with two male suspects getting away.
When officers arrived at the former Treadway and Wigger funeral home shortly after 9:30 p.m., they discovered doors and windows open, rooms ransacked and items missing, police said.
Officers searched the buildings on the property and no suspects were located. Possible entry was through a kitchen window. Electronics equipment was stolen, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Based on inn video, police said they are looking for two male suspects, one a balding male possibly in his 40’s with a button-up flannel shirt, shorts, dark short socks and shoes and wearing gloves.
The second suspect is a man possibly in his 20’s, short hair, oversized hoodie with writing on the front (possibly “Independent”), necklace, pants, dark van-type shoes and wearing gloves.