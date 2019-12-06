{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa Police are investigating a burglary in progress Thursday night at R Inn, 1224 Fifth St., with two male suspects getting away.

When officers arrived at the former Treadway and Wigger funeral home shortly after 9:30 p.m., they discovered doors and windows open, rooms ransacked and items missing, police said.

Officers searched the buildings on the property and no suspects were located. Possible entry was through a kitchen window. Electronics equipment was stolen, police said.

Based on inn video, police said they are looking for two male suspects, one a balding male possibly in his 40’s with a button-up flannel shirt, shorts, dark short socks and shoes and wearing gloves.

The second suspect is a man possibly in his 20’s, short hair, oversized hoodie with writing on the front (possibly “Independent”), necklace, pants, dark van-type shoes and wearing gloves.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.