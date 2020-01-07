{{featured_button_text}}

Several administrative buildings at Beringer Vineyards in St. Helena were burglarized Sunday night, police reported.

Beringer's administrative offices at 1000 Pratt Ave. were burglarized Sunday night, but the crime wasn't discovered until employees came to work Monday morning, St. Helena Police Sgt. Steve Peterson said Tuesday.

A 2016 Ford F-150 truck was stolen. Other missing items included computers, loose cash and keys, Peterson said. 

Chief Chris Hartley said the suspects accessed the facility through an unsecured entrance.

The burglary did not involve Beringer's showplace, the Rhine House, on Highway 29.

The stolen items were valued at $50,000. The investigation is continuing.

Hartley said police are also investigating whether the crime is connected to a burglary at Central Valley on Saturday night.

In that case, suspects stole $10,000 worth of merchandise, including several gas-powered blowers and chainsaws.

St. Helena Star reporter Jesse Duarte contributed to this story.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.