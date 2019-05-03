Cal Fire requires some homeowners who burn landscaping debris to get a permit if they intend to do so from May to the end of the year.
Homeowners are only required to do this if they live in a state responsibility area, Cal Fire wrote in a statement. To find out if you're covered by this rule, visit bit.ly/2VJQ4Q0 and type in your address on the map.
Anyone wishing to obtain a permit can do so at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. An air quality permit must also be obtained by calling the Bay Area Air Pollution Control District at 415-749-5000.
Cal Fire urges debris-burners to be careful and avoid sparking wildfires, as escaped landscape debris burning is a leading cause of wildfires at this time of year, according to the agency's statement. Negligent burners may face civil or criminal consequences.
In the city limits, yard debris can only be burned in a warming or kitchen fire, according to the Napa Fire Department. Such fires must be attended, in an approved burning container, 20 feet away from structures and there must be a way to put the fire out nearby. Fires on burn days are prohibited.