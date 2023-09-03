For most 17-year-olds, the idea of starting any career is daunting.

But for Clare Frank, this marked the start of her firefighting career, which spans 30 years in communities across Northern California, including three years in Napa County.

While other teenagers were learning how to operate cash registers at local department stores, Frank was learning how to operate a fire hose along with other firefighting equipment. Too young to officially join, she left her birthdate blank on her job paperwork, hoping no one would notice. Now her name is proudly on display in bright red letters on the cover of "Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire,” which details Frank’s firefighting journey.

The author is scheduled to discuss the book at the Napa County Library on Tuesday evening.

“It chronicles 30 years in the fire service in California,” Frank said during a recent phone interview, giving an overview of the memoir. “It looks back to childhood and explains why I was really, I had this destiny in fire.”

Frank retired from firefighting in 2015, allowing her to move onto her other passion: writing. Her mother was a children’s author, and it instilled in Frank this passion from a young age.

However, “Burnt” was not how she imagined launching her writing career.

“I always knew I wanted to be a writer, but I did not think I wanted to write about fire,” she said, adding that she wanted to quit fire “cold turkey.”

However, fire kept following her, both figuratively and literally. Frank left California for a time to live in Nevada, and the smoke from California’s massive wildfires, which Frank said “just kept getting bigger and bigger,” darkened the sky. Her thoughts remained consumed by fire, and it was her older brother who suggested she use fire as fuel for her writing. This was the beginning of “Burnt.”

“The world of fire is all-consuming,” Frank recalled. “I knew I couldn’t write and give it the attention I wanted until I was done with fire.”

In a full-circle moment, it was also Frank’s brother — also a firefighter — who suggested she join the service. It turned out to be the perfect fit, and Frank had found her calling.

“Burnt” starts before Frank started her lengthy career. It begins with 4-year-old Frank growing up in the Granada Hills area of Los Angeles.

“There was fire coming behind our house,” she said. “I remember being in awe of the smoke. I was 4; I didn’t know to be scared. The fire was majestic in its own right.”

Much like Northern California, Frank’s experience growing up in Southern California was filled with wildfires, which in that area were often exacerbated by the region’s strong Santa Ana winds.

“I grew up with smoke in the air,” Frank said. “I never knew I could be a firefighter.”

As a child, Frank’s image of the profession came from one of her mother’s books — "ABC and 123" — in which the letter “F” was for “fireman.”

It took some convincing from her brother to give firefighting a shot. The siblings would actually play firefighter together as children, Frank recalled, and he would make himself fire chief and Frank his admin. Years later, in real life, Frank reached the fire chief title before him. Frank served as the state of California’s first and only female Fire Chief of Protection, according to the author’s biography.

Frank “worked her way through the ranks, handling fire and rescue emergencies and major disasters in both urban and rural settings,” the biography continued. “Along the way, she earned a spot on an elite state command team, a bachelor’s in fire administration, a law degree, a master’s in creative writing and several leadership awards.”

These accomplishments did not come easy. Being a woman surrounded by, well firemen, Frank remembers her commitment coming into question. While she was generally accepted, she felt like she was on a ticking clock.

“I got a lot of ‘Well, it is just a matter of time until you understand you are not built for this,’” she said, noting she was in the running for a position because she graduated at the top of her fire academy. Her first fire captain even told her he “never had a girl I haven’t fired.”

She described the constant eyes on her progress as “relentless.”

They would say, “‘Wait and see until she fails,’ and I wouldn’t fail,” Frank recalled. The group became very supportive once she was able to change their minds and stick with the work.

Frank’s advice for anyone interested in the fire service?

“If you are passionate about fire, if you are passionate about public service, you shouldn’t let the fire service” define what it means to be a firefighter.

Anyone — regardless of their gender identity or physical stature — should be able to experience the camaraderie that comes from working at the fire service, Frank indicated. To experience “the feel of victory after the plight,” she said.

Frank’s next project will be recording an audiobook version of “Burnt,” which may feature the author’s voice. Like other aspects of her career, Frank is excited to “give it a shot,” and narrate her memoir. However, the producers may decide to go with another voice, but Frank is hopeful she can tell her own story.

Frank will discuss "Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire" at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Napa Library, located at 580 Coombs St. For more information, visit napalibrary.org/events.

