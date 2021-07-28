Bush, Weezer, Chase Rice to headline Fortinet Championship music stage in Napa this September

“Fortinet is excited to partner with the PGA Tour as both our organizations are committed to trust and creating exceptional experiences – ensuring players and customers are set up for success to overcome even the most trying conditions and challenges,” said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “This partnership will benefit our community, customers and local nonprofit organizations. We look forward to hosting the Fortinet Championship in Napa.”

Florida-born and North Carolina-raised, Rice started out as a NASCAR crew member and later as a cast member for the CBS show “Survivor: Nicaragua.” He parlayed his fame into a career in country music in 2010 and has released five albums. His 2019 single "Eyes on You" spent two weeks at the top of the country chart. His latest album, known simply as “The Album,” was released in May.

Bush has been in the rock spotlight for nearly 30 years, starting with their 1994 debut album “Sixteen Stone.” They have released seven albums since, racking up an American Music Award in 1998 and numerous other music nominations and awards along the way. Their latest album, “The Kingdom,” was released in 2020.