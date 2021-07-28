Bush, Weezer, Chase Rice to headline Fortinet Championship music stage in Napa this September

Two rock icons and a country star will take the music stage at the Fortinet Championship in mid-September as PGA golf returns to Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
Tournament organizers announced Tuesday that British rockers Bush (Sept. 17), alt-rock icons Weezer (Sept. 18), and Nashville star Chase Rice (Sept. 16) will be the featured acts at the three-night concert series associated with the annual tournament, previously known as the Safeway Open.
The tournament runs Sept. 15 through 19, and the music will begin after golf action ends for the day on Sept. 16-18.
Sponsor Fortinet is new this year, though many features of the event will be similar to the previous Safeway Open, including the concerts and cuisine from Chef Thomas Keller. Fortinet is a leading global provider of network security and SD-WAN, switching and wireless access, network access control, authentication, public and private cloud security, endpoint security, and AI-driven advanced threat protection solutions for carriers, data centers, enterprises, and distributed offices.
The tournament is expected to draw about 156 pro golfers competing for a $7 million purse. While the field has not yet been set, previous big names at the tournament included elite players such as Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Rory Mcllroy, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, and Paul Casey.
“Fortinet is excited to partner with the PGA Tour as both our organizations are committed to trust and creating exceptional experiences – ensuring players and customers are set up for success to overcome even the most trying conditions and challenges,” said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “This partnership will benefit our community, customers and local nonprofit organizations. We look forward to hosting the Fortinet Championship in Napa.”
Florida-born and North Carolina-raised, Rice started out as a NASCAR crew member and later as a cast member for the CBS show “Survivor: Nicaragua.” He parlayed his fame into a career in country music in 2010 and has released five albums. His 2019 single "Eyes on You" spent two weeks at the top of the country chart. His latest album, known simply as “The Album,” was released in May.
Bush has been in the rock spotlight for nearly 30 years, starting with their 1994 debut album “Sixteen Stone.” They have released seven albums since, racking up an American Music Award in 1998 and numerous other music nominations and awards along the way. Their latest album, “The Kingdom,” was released in 2020.
LA-based Weezer has been a staple of the rock scene for more than 30 years, known for their quirky and often humorous pop songs such as “Beverley Hills” and “Buddy Holly.” They have released 15 albums since their 1994 debut. Their latest, “Van Weezer,” was released earlier this year.
Daily tickets are now on sale and include admission to golf, the concert series, and other on-site fan venues.
For more information on the Fortinet Championship, the concert series, and to buy tickets, visit fortinetchampionship.com.