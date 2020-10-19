Business owners dispute elements of resume of Napa mayor candidate Doris Gentry

Some of Gentry’s business ventures over the decades can be confirmed by contemporary newspaper accounts and state records. For example, she was quoted frequently in local newspapers as head of Optima Management Company, an investment firm, in Illinois. State records list Doris Boynton, her previous name, as the owner.

Not so with Pro-Med Services, which state records list Thomas Wimberly as owner. During her 2010 campaign for Assembly, Gentry listed herself as “Owner” of the medical billing firm. Her current resume makes no mention of it.

“Doris was never the ‘owner’ of Pro Med, She owned stock in the business but she did not have controlling interest,” Wimberly wrote in his emails.

Gentry said she helped Wimberly found the company through her Optima Management Company, and she said her ownership was likely in the name of Optima rather than her own name, though she could not recall specifically.

“We were the founders and funders of Pro Med. It was a medical billing service and we did a ground breaking work there,” she said in an email to the Register. “And yes I met with the Board and resigned and moved to CA to take over another firm in 1987 because — Pro Med was shrinking and we needed to liquidate the corporation.