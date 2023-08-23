FOR THE REGISTER
Dr. Aaron Maxwell Kime has joined Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital as a specialist in cardiothoracic surgery, said a news release.
He specializes in the treatment of coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, aortic aneurysms and dissections, endocarditis, heart tumors and atrial fibrillation, said the release.
Kime’s older brother was born with a congenital heart anomaly and underwent surgical repair as an infant. Heart surgeons have always had a special place in his family, inspiring him to follow this career, he said.
“I love seeing my patients get better," he said. "I take immense pride in operating on someone with a life-limiting or life-altering condition and fixing them — getting them back to doing the things they love.”
Beginning his post-secondary education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Kime earned a bachelor of science from the Grainger College of Engineering. He went on to obtain his doctor of medicine from Rush Medical College, in Chicago. He then served as the administrative chief resident of integrated cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Info: 707-967-7200; Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute, 6 Woodland Road, Suite 304, St. Helena.
Photos: Napa's Main Street Reunion car show
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
The nostalgic details on one vintage car at Napa's Main Street Reunion include prop versions of a burger, fries and Coke the car's original owner might have ordered at a drive-in in the 1950s.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
The engine of one hot rod at Saturday's Main Street Reunion car show in Napa stood out - literally and figuratively - not only from other cars but from the car's own body.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
A steady stream of spectators converged on Third and Main streets on Saturday for Napa's annual Main Street Reunion, where more than 300 restored cars were on display.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
A powder-blue 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline owned by Paul Schlosser had the restaurants and promenade of Napa's Riverfront as its backdrop during Saturday's Main Street Reunion.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Spectators at Saturday's Main Street Reunion car show in downtown Napa often lingered to have a closer look not only at the variety of restored vehicles on display, but also at engines that were just as carefully detailed.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
American muscle cars of the 1960s, such as a 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport coupe owned by Fernando Ceja, were well-represented at the Main Street Reunion's Saturday auto show.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
A stuffed "passenger" was on hand to greet passers-by walking past Robert Vucha's 1939 Chevrolet coupe during the Main Street Reunion Saturday in Napa.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
The plywood tailgate of a pickup truck at Napa's Main Street Reunion was turned into a tribute to vintage cars, of which 328 were displayed at the annual show on Saturday.
LANGE PHOTO STUDIO
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
A 1936 Ford Club Cabriolet owned by Ron Carr was one of the older vintage automobiles on display on Saturday at the annual Main Street Reunion car show in downtown Napa.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Patrick and Sabrina Grafton showcased a 1932 Ford Model B, one of 328 vehicles that were displayed Saturday during the annual Main Street Reunion in downtown Napa.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
During Saturday's Main Street Reunion vintage car show in downtown Napa, the Third Street bridge became an open-air showroom for vehicles like a restored Ford Roadster from the 1930s.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
A section of Third Street in downtown Napa became part of a giant open-air shrine to vintage cars: the Main Street Reunion, which showcased 328 vehicles at Saturday's main program and another 150 during the Show & Shine on Friday evening.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
The Third Street bridge, which normally carries vehicles into downtown Napa, on Saturday became a parking lot for restored, vintage cars during the annual Main Street Reunion.
Paul Lange, Lange Photo Studio
Video: More than 300 restored cars and trucks were on display Friday and Saturday at Napa's annual showcase to the automotive past.
Howard Yune, Register video
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.