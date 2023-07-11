No region is more dependent on reversing the climate course than Napa County, where urgency has reached an emergency level. Napa predominantly relies on tourism, and its anchor tenant, by a considerable margin, is the wine industry. Since climate change threatens the ability to produce wine, it threatens the existence of Napa as we know it.

That is precisely why Trellis Napa Valley, a food, wine and technology business incubator focusing on agriculture and climate, was created.

Trellis is a nonprofit passion project started by Napa locals Richard Tippitt and Phil Harrison. After spending a collective 30 years in climate and clean tech, spanning boot-strapped to venture-backed start-ups, consulting, and venture investing, Harrison said they are looking to build a start-up ecosystem in Napa to address how climate impacts agriculture.

Together, they said they see an opportunity to utilize the recent talent influx in Napa and simultaneously diversify the city's tax base, reducing reliance upon tourism and wine to create a hub of new companies to battle climate change. The goal is to bring the best early-stage ag and climate tech start-ups to Napa.

Companies could test their technologies with some of the world's leading wine producers, hoteliers, and restaurants. Have a concept for improving agriculture or battling climate change? Prove it with some of the biggest names Napa has to offer, explained Harrison.

Harrison said they are "specifically looking for business-to-business companies between pre-seed and seed stage, focused on adaptation, resilience, sustainable or precision agriculture, offering either hardware or software solutions." He noted that "a lot is invested in software, but the biggest climate and agriculture problems require hardware solutions as well."

Harrison believes Napa is the "perfect playground for new climate technology. With over 40,000 acres of vineyards, five hundred plus wineries, and a goal to be carbon neutral by 2030." Additionally, Napa has a rich culture of being on the cutting edge of early adoption for agriculture.

These factors make Napa the ideal location for start-ups in the Trellis program to get in the field with critical stakeholders closest to the problems founders aim to solve, said Harrison.

They would work with local subject matter experts, mentors, investors, and potential customers to shape the next wave of ag and climate tech innovation.

One such company is Renteria Vineyard Management. Owner and CEO Oscar Renteria plans to join the Trellis advisory board as a subject matter expert and early adopter of technology. Oscar and the Renteria team will mentor and guide founders in the Trellis program.

"Renteria is at the cutting edge of vineyard management. We want to support companies seeking to innovate to improve the Valley and the planet. We see Trellis as a vital addition to Napa's ecosystem," said Oscar Renteria.

Harrison said Trellis will also provide companies with a best-in-class accelerator program powered by the already successful BRIIA.io curriculum, Harrison said. BRIIA, an accelerator based in San Ramon, has graduated numerous cohorts of start-ups focused on AI and Machine Learning and was initially founded by Les Schmidt.

Before BRIIA, Schmidt took two companies public, led multiple mergers and acquisitions, and raised over $270 million in capital for technology-focused companies, including stints as an executive with Adobe and the San Francisco 49ers. He will assume the role of program director at Trellis.

Founder Richard Tippitt will run day-to-day operations, and Phil Harrison will join the advisory board as a liaison to investors and deal flow.

Harrison said, "Trellis' commitment to the founders of start-ups who graduate the program is to introduce companies to their initial customer and to help complete their first formal investment round."

Trellis plans to open applications for their accelerator in late fall 2023. The first cohort of companies to go through the Trellis program begins in the spring of 2024, according to Harrison.

The city of Napa is also supporting Trellis. Jeri Hansen the CEO of the Napa’s Chamber of Commerce added, "The idea and effort behind the original Trellis business incubator started in 2012 when a small group of local friends and colleagues saw an opportunity to support new businesses and entrepreneurs. It is gratifying to see, a decade later, this idea retaking hold. And it can be developed into what it needs to be to support and enhance our economy now, not our economy of 10 years ago.”

Harrison said the city also appointed Brendan Hurley from the economic development team as Trellis' direct liaison. Brendan Hurley added, "We are excited to work with Trellis to support local start-up growth and job development. We at the city's economic development division have identified potential funding options and made key connections and networking opportunities to help start Trellis. By working together, we can help businesses grow and create jobs in the city of Napa that support agriculture and climate change innovations to use throughout Napa Valley. We look forward to seeing this initiative grow and support the Napa community."

With the city's support, utilizing Napa’s brand will be key for Trellis, said the founders. Across the globe, the Napa name is synonymous with excellence in food and wine, both of which stem from agriculture. The vision for Trellis is to unite great minds with a region that is the perfect test bed, Harrison said.

That is why Trellis' ability to attract top talent globally "is critical" Harrison continued, "This talent would add to a shifting demographic spurred by a recent influx of talent from tech hubs like LA and the Bay Area." These recent transplants have eclectic tastes, yearn for unique experiences, and possess distinguished skill sets they are itching to use.

Currently, the Trellis team is looking for volunteers, “passionate climate enthusiasts,” and a flagship sponsor to help fund the program.

