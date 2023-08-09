Adventist Health St. Helena garnered U.S. News & World Report accolades in its 2023-24 rankings earning the title, High Performing Hospital (the highest level of ranking per category) for hip surgery, knee surgery and heart attack treatment, said a news release.

“We are proud to be recognized as a high-performing hospital for hip and knee replacement by U.S. News and World Report," said Dr. John Diana, medical director of the Coon Joint Replacement Institute at St. Helena Hospital.

St. Helena Hospital has also been recognized as a high performing hospital for heart attack treatment.

Melissa Davis, RN and director of emergency services, ICU and stroke care at St. Helena Hospital, said “As a recognized High Performing Hospital for heart attack treatment, patients can rest assured that our trained team is ready to address and treat their condition when the first signs of a heart attack occur.”

PHOTOS: Scenes from Napa Humane's Walk for Animals in Yountville Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023