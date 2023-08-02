FOR THE REGISTER
Adventist Health St. Helena has been recognized for the third year in a row as a top performer in quality and safety, said a news release.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded the hospital its third consecutive 5-star rating, the highest possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program.
Compared to other hospitals — in the North Bay area, California and across the nation — Adventist Health St. Helena ranks among the very best, said the release.
Only a select group of top-performing hospitals received five stars. Adventist Health St. Helena is the only hospital in Napa County and one of only 47 hospitals in California to have received this recognition.
“I am profoundly grateful to the community for their resolute support and extend my heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated efforts of our talented staff,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.
Throngs of people came out to Napa’s old town on Sunday afternoon to enjoy this year’s version of Porchfest.
Nick Otto, Register
PHOTOS: Scenes from Napa Porchfest 2023
Rockin' out on the streets of Napa
The band Blood Orange Liquor was one of 147 musical acts who performed on Old Town porches and front yards during the 12th annual Napa Porchfest Sunday afternoon. Thousands of spectators took in a diverse collection of musicians from Napa County and beyond, at stages set up outside 73 homes.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 18
Spectators watch the band Sweet Hayah from a porch during Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 19
An attendee walks past as the band Sweet Hayah performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 20
The band Beyond Fab performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 21
A member of the band Alex Borges & Su Grupo Lealtad plays the sousaphone during a performance at Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 22
Kids enjoy cotton candy during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 23
The band Soda Canyon performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 24
Fans dance to the band Blood Orange Liquor during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 25
Off the Record performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 26
JulzInkedUp performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 27
Crowds of people are seen on the streets of downtown Napa during Porchfest on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 28
Attendees take a selfie during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 29
People dance as the band Alex Borges & Su Grupo Lealtad performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 30
The water guns came out to cool spectators down during Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 31
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 32
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 33
Melinda Ioria and Ari Hyman dance as they listen to Beyond Fab during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 34
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 35
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 36
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 37
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 38
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 39
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 40
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 41
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 42
Magnanimous the Wizard Clown performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 43
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 44
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 45
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 46
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 47
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto Register
Porchfest 2023 48
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 49
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023 50
A scene from Porchfest 2023 in downtown Napa on Sunday, July 30.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The Davies Dukes Band performs an early set at Napa Porchfest Sunday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Change! Pop was one of the first group of acts to perform during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Green Grass performed for early-arriving spectators at Napa Porchfest in the Old Town neighborhood.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Sike from Napa School of Rock performs during Napa Porchfest on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Take Off performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
Thomas McGrath, 6, sways to the music performed by the band Sike from Napa School of Music during Napa Porchfest, when Old Town streets were closed to cars to allow festival spectators to freely stroll.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Sike from Napa School of Rock performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Take Off performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Change! Pop performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Green Grass was separated from Porchfest spectators only by a white picket fence during their concert in Old Town Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Embarrassing Dads was one of the first acts to perform Sunday afternoon during Napa Porchfest.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
Front yards in downtown Napa became stages for local bands like Change! Pop on Sunday during the 12th annual Porchfest.
Nick Otto,, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Green Grass performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Take Off performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
Spectators smiled during one of the early concerts Sunday afternoon at Napa Porchfest, which showcased local and regional musicians outside more than 70 homes.
Nick Otto, Register
Porchfest 2023
The band Take Off performs during Porchfest in downtown Napa on Sunday afternoon, when nearly 150 musical acts appeared on Old Town porches and yards.
Nick Otto, Register
