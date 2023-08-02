Adventist Health St. Helena has been recognized for the third year in a row as a top performer in quality and safety, said a news release.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded the hospital its third consecutive 5-star rating, the highest possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program.

Compared to other hospitals — in the North Bay area, California and across the nation — Adventist Health St. Helena ranks among the very best, said the release.

Only a select group of top-performing hospitals received five stars. Adventist Health St. Helena is the only hospital in Napa County and one of only 47 hospitals in California to have received this recognition.

“I am profoundly grateful to the community for their resolute support and extend my heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated efforts of our talented staff,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Napa Porchfest 2023 Rockin' out on the streets of Napa Porchfest 2023 18 Porchfest 2023 19 Porchfest 2023 20 Porchfest 2023 21 Porchfest 2023 22 Porchfest 2023 23 Porchfest 2023 24 Porchfest 2023 25 Porchfest 2023 26 Porchfest 2023 27 Porchfest 2023 28 Porchfest 2023 29 Porchfest 2023 30 Porchfest 2023 31 Porchfest 2023 32 Porchfest 2023 33 Porchfest 2023 34 Porchfest 2023 35 Porchfest 2023 36 Porchfest 2023 37 Porchfest 2023 38 Porchfest 2023 39 Porchfest 2023 40 Porchfest 2023 41 Porchfest 2023 42 Porchfest 2023 43 Porchfest 2023 44 Porchfest 2023 45 Porchfest 2023 46 Porchfest 2023 47 Porchfest 2023 48 Porchfest 2023 49 Porchfest 2023 50 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023 Porchfest 2023