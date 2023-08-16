Adventist Health St. Helena has achieved Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

This accreditation means the hospital’s emergency services possess the necessary expertise, equipment and staff, ensuring excellent care for older patients, according to a news release.

Adventist Health St. Helena “delivers superior, personalized care to elderly patients through a protocol-driven approach,” said the release.

“Rooted in community support, we empower senior lives through best practices,” said Melissa Davis, RN and director of emergency services, ICU and stroke care at St. Helena Hospital.

“Meeting the needs of our senior community members is a top priority. That’s why we’re proud to have received Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians,” said Dr. Steve Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.