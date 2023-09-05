FOR THE REGISTER
Adventist Health St. Helena has again been awarded the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Disease Specific Care, said a news release.
“This certification underscores unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards and reflecting the dedication to safe, high-quality patient care,” said the release.
“The Coon Joint Replacement Institute at St. Helena Hospital excels in utilizing minimally invasive techniques and advanced technologies for expert diagnosis and state-of-the-art surgical repair in the treatment of total hip and knee disorders.”
“Securing this Advanced Certification sets the standard for orthopedic care, highlighting safety and performance adherence,” said Dr. Ryan Moore of Coon Joint Replacement Institute.
Photos: Derelict Napa house neglected by owner alarms neighbors in wine country
The sagging roof on a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
A derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
Police caution tape and cloths hang from a ceiling fan inside a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
A derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
Graffiti depicting the Nazi “SS” is seen on a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
A derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
A derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
A VHS cover for the movie “The Sound of Music” and a stuffed animal are seen on the floor inside a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
Graffiti is seen on the boarded up front door of a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
Trash and overgrown foliage is seen at a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
A derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
Graffiti is seen on the second floor wall and an oven at a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
A stray cat is seen near an abandoned shopping cart on the property of a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
A derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
Kay Bossier and her dog Martha pause while on a walk near a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa on Wednesday. The home has been vacant since a 2015 fire.
A derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa, damaged by fire eight years ago, is seen on Wednesday.
This house on Brown Street in downtown Napa has slid into disrepair since a fire in 2015.
A derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
The sagging roof on a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
The shattered windows of a derelict house on Brown Street in downtown Napa is seen on Wednesday, August 30.
