Adventist Health St. Helena has again been awarded the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Disease Specific Care, said a news release.

“This certification underscores unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards and reflecting the dedication to safe, high-quality patient care,” said the release.

“The Coon Joint Replacement Institute at St. Helena Hospital excels in utilizing minimally invasive techniques and advanced technologies for expert diagnosis and state-of-the-art surgical repair in the treatment of total hip and knee disorders.”

“Securing this Advanced Certification sets the standard for orthopedic care, highlighting safety and performance adherence,” said Dr. Ryan Moore of Coon Joint Replacement Institute.

Photos: Derelict Napa house neglected by owner alarms neighbors in wine country Brown St. House 19 Brown St. House 20 Brown St. House 17 Brown St. House 18 Brown St. House 7 Brown St. House 8 Brown St. House 9 Brown St. House 10 Brown St. House 11 Brown St. House 13 Brown St. House 12 Brown St. House 14 Brown St. House 15 Brown St. House 16 Brown St. House 1 Brown St. House 2 Brown St. House 3 Brown St. House 4 Brown St. House 5 Brown St. House 6