Rick Edge has been appointed as executive chef of Bardessono Hotel & Spa and Hotel Yountville Resort & Spa, said a news release.

Known for his “exceptional culinary skills and deep understanding of seasonal California cuisine,” Chef Edge will oversee delivering “a refreshed, refined experience” within all outlets and banquets at the hotels, notably Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono and Heritage Oak at Hotel Yountville.

Edge is a decorated executive chef with significant, 30-year experience at exemplary hotels and restaurants in major west coast markets, Boston and New York City, said the release.

"Rick's dedication to creating extraordinary culinary experiences align perfectly with our hotels’ values of excellence, sustainability, and authenticity," said Vice President and General Manager Bardessono and Hotel Yountville, Alain Negueloua.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Bardessono and Hotel Yountville," said Executive Chef Edge.

