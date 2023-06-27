FOR THE REGISTER
Chris Harris recently joined Vintage Wealth Advisors as a wealth advisor with a focus on portfolio management, said a news release.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
Prior to his start at VWA, he worked as an advisor and portfolio manager for a Sonoma County based wealth management firm (LPL Financial) and was previously a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch in Mill Valley.
He is a graduate from San Francisco State University and has earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) designation. Harris also has his Series 7 registration and Series 66 registration.
Photos: Rutherford Family Pizza opens in Napa
Rutherford 7
A freshly made pepperoni pizza is seen at Rutherford Family Pizza in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rutherford 1
Maddie Sunseri cuts and boxes a pizza at Rutherford Family Pizza in Napa on Wednesday. The restaurant opened last month at the Food City center on Old Sonoma Road.
Nick Otto, Register
Rutherford 6
The Rutherford family (from left to right), Archer, Alec, Aiden, Cory Jenkins, John, Ace and Candice, posed in front of their new Napa restaurant, Rutherford Family Pizza, on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rutherford 2
A freshly made pizza is displayed at Rutherford Family Pizza in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rutherford 3
Alec Rutherford tosses pizza dough at Rutherford Family Pizza on Old Sonoma Road in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Rutherford 4
The dining room of Rutherford Family Pizza, which opened at Food City in Napa in May.
Nick Otto, Register
Rutherford 5
A freshly made pizza was cut and boxed at Rutherford Family Pizza in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rutherford 9
Pizza peels are seen at Rutherford Family Pizza in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rutherford 8
John Rutherford, center, takes a pizza out of the oven at Rutherford Family Pizza, which he and his wife Candice opened in May at the Food City center in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Video: They dated almost 75 years ago. And now they're a couple again. Meet Lloyd and Wanda of Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.