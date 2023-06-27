Chris Harris recently joined Vintage Wealth Advisors as a wealth advisor with a focus on portfolio management, said a news release.

Prior to his start at VWA, he worked as an advisor and portfolio manager for a Sonoma County based wealth management firm (LPL Financial) and was previously a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch in Mill Valley.

He is a graduate from San Francisco State University and has earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) designation. Harris also has his Series 7 registration and Series 66 registration.

