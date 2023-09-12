Cope Family Center, a nonprofit family resource center serving Napa Valley, announced its new executive director, Jessica Silverman.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Jessica’s skills, enthusiasm and leadership to Cope,” said Board President Kathy Glass. “Her experience will guide Cope through its next chapter, building upon our 51-year legacy of strengthening families and protecting children.”

“Through my work in the nonprofit sector, I have found a passion for helping children, families, and the communities they belong to,” remarked Silverman. “I am excited to continue that work with Cope Family Center and help grow their sustainable and positive programs that help families throughout the Napa Valley.”

Silverman has been a Napa resident since 2014, moving here to raise her two children and be closer to her husband’s family. She has served in leadership roles for the last 15 years, most recently as the director of finance and human resources at Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Silverman succeeds Michele Grupe who has worked at Cope for almost 20 years and has been the executive director since 2017.

“With the addition of Jessica to the organization, I know that the board and team are exceptionally suited to take Cope into the future, continuing to provide extraordinary and necessary support to Napa County’s families and children,” said Grupe.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, September 9, 2023