Cynthia Delgado, solo licensed esthetician at Skin by Cynthia, announced that she has expanded her services.

Delgado is now an acne specialist now offering an “Acne Bootcamp” to treat and clear acne. She offers Acne Bootcamp consultations and treatments for face, décolleté, and back, said a news release.

Delgado, who opened her business in Napa this past April, also offers custom treatments based on individual skin needs, including dermaplaning, LED light therapy and professional peels.

She gained professional experience from working at a local health spa, skincare partners, certifications, and additional hours of post-graduation training, said the release.

Delgado was born and raised in St. Helena, lived in San Francisco for a few years while she obtained her bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University, and now pursues esthetics full-time in Napa and St. Helena. She is fluent in Spanish and English.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, September 2, 2023