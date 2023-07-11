Daniel Baron recalled exactly his entry into the wine industry — and it involved music and trucks.

In a surge of “back-to-the-land” enthusiasm, singing “Going Up the Country” by Canned Heat and driving a 1949 Chevy pickup, Baron moved from San Francisco to Knights Valley in 1970.

“After a year the owner told me I had to leave so he could house six vineyard workers in my place,” recalled Baron.

Baron then offered to become a vineyard worker. The owner said yes, “thinking I wouldn’t last a week.” How wrong he was.

“I fell in love with it and 52 years later I’m still at it.”

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

1. You founded Baron Family Wine in 2017. What are you known for?

We make single vineyard wines at moderate alcohol that respect and celebrate the unique terroir of Napa. We feel that we represent the next evolutionary stage of Napa Valley winemaking.

2. What was your childhood ambition?

To be an inspirational teacher like my father.

3. What was your first job?

Ocean lifeguard, Jones Beach, Wantagh, New York. My dream job, until a positive mononucleosis test ruined my plan to return so I went to California instead.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Working in a brickyard in Mineola, New York. My brother convinced me that it would be good conditioning for wrestling. It was just sheer misery.

5. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Sommelier. I love talking to people about wine.

Not try: Skyscraper construction worker. I’m afraid of heights!

6. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

I think our biggest challenge is extreme weather due to climate change. We need to do our part to shrink the carbon footprint in all aspects of our production of grapes and wine.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Justin Meyer, who along with his partner Ray Duncan, created a business culture at Silver Oak Cellars that was based on high moral principles and on mutual respect with growers, vendors, workers, customers and competitors. He proved to me that you can have a successful business without being abusive and cutthroat. The culture he created is still thriving.

8. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Increase access to public transportation for visitors to our wine region.

9. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

I would like the Napa Valley winemaking community to move away from simplistic black-and-white categories like organic versus traditional farming or dry farming versus irrigation. We need to work together toward educating producers and consumers about the urgency of reducing carbon footprints in farming, wine production and wine packaging. Use of electric tractors, lessening the passes in the vineyard, disease-resistant varieties, cover cropping, biochar, lighter bottles and eliminating capsules are all important steps in the right direction. Our world is full of gray areas and trade-offs. Simple binary labels do not help solve the major problem confronting us. We must put aside the simplistic labels and focus on methods to preserve our planet and thus sustain our ability to make beautiful wines in this renowned area.

10. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

OLE Health which has done such a great job serving the essential workforce that is the backbone of our success and whose importance is too often unrecognized.

Photos: 'SAVOR After Hours' blends cabaret with fine wines SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours SAVOR After Hours